Browns Draft Picks: Full List of Cleveland's 2024 Picks and Trades
Everything you need to know about where the Cleveland Browns will pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and how they got there.
By Cem Yolbulan
Now that the Cleveland Browns are officially in offseason mode, their attention has shifted to building a roster good enough to compete for the Super Bowl next year. To do that, the Browns will need to make good use of their picks in the NFL Draft, scheduled to take place from April 25 to 27.
Cleveland owns eight picks in the NFL Draft, but its first-rounder is owed to the Houston Texans as part of the Deshaun Watson trade. This is the last obligation going from Cleveland to Houston as part of that deal. The pick they are sending this year is the 23rd overall selection. Therefore, the first pick Cleveland will be making in the 2024 NFL Draft is going to be in the late second round.
Browns Draft Picks 2024
Round
Pick
Overall
Traded From
2
22
54
Own
3
21
85
Own
5
1
129
Carolina (Baker Mayfield trade)
5
22
150
Own
6
27
187
Baltimore (2023 NFL draft trade)
6
32
192
Houston (Deshaun Watson trade)
7
10
202
Atlanta (Deion Jones)
7
23
215
Own
Cleveland's fourth-round pick also belongs to the Texans, and their sixth-round pick is owed to the Falcons as part of the deal to acquire Deion Jones in 2022. Yet, they did a good job replacing these assets with other picks in different rounds.
GM Andrew Berry has shown a willingness to engage in draft day trades. Don't be surprised if some of these picks changed hands or the Browns added more picks.
Having your earliest pick in the draft be the 54th overall pick is certainly not ideal but GM Andrew Berry's track record at the draft so far in his tenure has been promising. Martin Emerson and Cedric Tillman have both performed better than anticipated for third-round selections.
Browns Draft Needs
- Wide receiver
- Offensive tackle
- Defensive tackle
- EDGE
- Safety
- Middle linebacker
Mock Draft Predictions:
Find an explanation of each pick in our latest Browns 7-round mock draft.
- Round 2: Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan
- Round 3: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
- Round 5: Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
- Round 5: Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State
- Round 6: Tory Taylor, P, Iowa
- Round 6: Moose Muhammad III, WR, Texas A&M
- Round 7: Sheridan Jones, CB, Clemson
