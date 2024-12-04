Browns Waive Same Wide Receiver for Fourth Time Since 2023
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns officially signed third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe on Wednesday after releasing him days earlier. To make room for the signal-caller, the Browns had to part ways with wide receiver and return specialist Jaelon Darden for the fourth time since 2023.
Darden first signed with the Browns in December 2022. Since then, he has been a constant in Cleveland, shuttling back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster. He was previously waived in August 2023, August 2024, and September 2024. Each time, he was brought back to the practice squad right after.
There is a chance the Browns would consider bringing him back for a fourth time, especially considering the decent job he has done on special teams this season.
Darden appeared in seven games so far, playing 22 offensive and 47 special teams snaps. He returned 22 punts for 234 yards, an average of 10.6 yards per return. He has returned four kickoffs for an average of 24.3 yards.
In Darden's absence, the Browns will likely trust Elijah Moore with punt return duties and Jerome Ford with kick return responsibilities.
There is a chance a team in need of a return specialist could take a chance in Darden as we enter the final stretch of the season. Teams out of the playoff race generally make roster moves to give different players a chance in their system as the campaign winds down. If there isn't much interest on the market, the Browns would surely consider having him around to finish out the disappointing 2024 campaign.