Browns Work Out 2-Time Champion Right Before MNF
The Cleveland Browns received a much-needed shot in the arm in Week 12, as Kevin Stefanski's team earned a rousing win in the snow over the hated Pittsburgh Steelers. Though that only pushed their record to 3-9 and the playoffs are out of reach, that upset victory was still a huge development for this squad as it plots a course for 2025.
The final weeks of the season offer Cleveland the chance to evaluate players' potential to contribute next year, where this group has a chance to reset in several ways, including at quarterback.
That goal likely explains why the Browns took an up-close look at a recent Super Bowl champion prior to kickoff in Week 13.
Over the weekend, it was reported Cleveland hosted a pair of offensive lineman for workouts in Lucas Niang and Zack Bailey. The former is a name that may be familiar to invested NFL fans considering his status as a recent third-round pick in the draft.
It was the Kansas City Chiefs who selected Niang No. 96 overall in 2020. The TCU product opted out of that campaign due to the pandemic, but went on to appear in 33 games across three seasons for the AFC juggernaut, including nine starts. While Niang returned to KC this year for a fourth campaign, he was demoted to the practice squad, and the Chiefs cut him loose this past week to open up roster spots for their playoff push.
Given Niang's draft pedigree and experience with the Chiefs, which includes being part of two Super Bowl wins, it makes sense for Cleveland to at least consider the possibility of bringing him in. Niang also offers a massive presence 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds that should make him generate some interest around the league.
With injuries plaguing the Browns' O-line in recent years, depth is key for this team, and Niang is an intriguing option to provide just that.
