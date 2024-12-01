NFL Makes Ridiculous Decision on Browns-George Pickens Drama
It's been over a week since the Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on a snowy Thursday night, but the drama has continued from this contentious AFC North showdown ever since.
The controversial ending to the Browns' victory has generated the most discussion, with Steelers WR George Pickens and even Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin criticizing Cleveland for how the final Hail Mary played out. However, members of Kevin Stefanski's team have called out Pickens for stirring the pot earlier in the contest.
All of this back-and-forth prompted an investigation by the NFL into possible punishment for all of the extra on-field activity. But the league's decision on the matter is not one anyone expected.
The NFL announced on Saturday that Pickens will be not fined for his actions throughout last Thursday's contest, including an apparent trip on Browns safety Grant Delpit. However, it was Delpit who received a fine from the league after being called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty following their dust-up.
It's a bit ridiculous to see the league let Pickens off scot-free. He was involved in several incidents during the game, including the postgame fight that caught everyone's attention, and has a history of improper behavior on the field. The NFL often makes sure to punish repeat offenders, but it's now a Browns player's wallet that is lighter, instead of Pickens.
At least for Delpit and Cleveland's defense, they have another chance to make Pickens pay in Week 14, when the Browns and Steelers meet for their second matchup. Pittsburgh will have the benefit of home field this time around, but Stefanski's squad knows how to take Tomlin and co. down, so they could hurt the Steelers' playoff hopes even further with another defeat.
In other Browns news: