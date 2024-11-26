Steelers' Response to George Pickens Fighting Browns Players is Pathetic
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns kicked off Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season in thrilling fashion, taking down the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-19. It was an impressive win by the Browns, who have been a laughingstock in the league this season.
Many things happened during the game and immediately right after. However, the one moment that caught the attention of fans and the NFL involved Browns cornerback Greg Newsome and Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, who got into a scuffle at the end of the game.
In the Steelers’ locker room, Pickens trashed the Browns saying that they aren’t a good team and that the snow saved them. Meanwhile, Newsome headed to social media on Twitter and called Pickens a “fake tough guy” followed by three laughing emojis.
On Wednesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the fracas between Newsome and Pickens. And to no one’s surprise, Tomlin blamed the Browns for what happened at the end of the game.
“Certainly, he was involved in the Hail Mary as the point man,’ but the Browns’ actions also took him out of the play,” the Steelers head coach said (h/t Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com).
It’s a horrible excuse by Tomlin as Pickens has been fined several times for improper conduct, including two incidents this season. While you can blame Newsome for his actions, the video from the game shows that Pickens might’ve started it.
The young wide receiver was seen holding Newsome around his helmet while the ball was still in the air on the Hail Mary. Newsome and Pickens continued after the play was over. Each guy was separated and they went their separate ways.
This situation would be different if Newsome started with Pickens first, but from the videos on social media, it doesn’t seem like that was the case. The Steelers and Browns will play each other one last time on Dec. 8 in Pittsburgh. It will be interesting to see if Pickens and Newsome will be matched up against each other.
