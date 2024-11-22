George Pickens Makes Pathetic Excuse After Browns' Week 12 Win
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns started off the Week 12 slate of games in an AFC North showdown. This matchup was a physical contest where snow started coming down hard on the field.
The Browns came away with a thrilling 24-19 win over the Steelers, improving to 3-8 on the season. This also snapped the Steelers' five-game win streak, dropping them to 8-3. Instead of taking the loss on the chin, Pittsburgh receiver George Pickens made a laughable excuse.
Browns News: George Pickens Blames Weather for Steelers Loss
Following the game, Pickens said the weather was the reason the Browns secured the win. He also said Cleveland isn't a good football team.
"Conditions played a huge, huge part in today's game. I don't really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. I think the conditions kind of saved them today. The snow, the conditions were so bad. I don't even think the QB could see sometimes. And when you got conditions like that, at the opponent's home field, it kind of plays in their favor."- George Pickens
When you lose, emotions are high but this excuse is wild. Both teams were playing in the same conditions and Cleveland managed them better than Pittsburgh did. It's the simple.
He also tried to say the quarterback couldn't see but Russell Wilson was 21-of-28 for 270 yards and a passing touchdown. Those stats indicate that Wilson saw the field perfectly fine in those conditions.
In the matchup, Pickens finished with four catches for 48 yards, which was his lowest production since Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys.
To make matters worse, Pickens was seen fighting cornerback Greg Newsome on the final Hail Mary play. He was more focused on fighting instead of making a play on the ball to potentially win the game. Newsome went on X postgame and called Pickens a "fake tough guy."
Pickens can say what he wants but the Browns were the better team in Week 12. Maybe if he had looked to make a play on the ball instead of fighting, the outcome could have been different.
