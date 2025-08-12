Browns WR Is Most Likely to Be Cut for a Camp Standout

Jamari Thrash may not be long for the Cleveland Browns. The 5th-rounder was picked up in the 2024 NFL Draft as a fifth-rounder, with the hope that he could develop into an NFL wide receiver, while playing necessary special teams in the meantime. After his rookie outing, it's fair to say that not everyone is cut out for the NFL.

Thrash had just 22 receiving yards, while posting a PFF grade of 43.0. Sure, he didn't play a lot last season, just 144 offensive snaps, but the Browns' receiving room wasn't great. If he were impressing coaches at any point, he would've played more. It's fair to say he's not a highly touted prospect at this point in his career.

This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. After all, in college, he only posted one 1,000-yard season. That was with Georgia State, not exactly a school that recruits or faces elite talent. So he's always been a middling prospect. With the Browns trying to figure out what they're going to look like this season and beyond, and with Andrew Berry's past history of cutting guys he's drafted who are still on rookie contracts, it looks like Thrash's time with the team may be coming to an end.

Especially thanks to Luke Floriea. The Mentor native and Kent State alumnus has been impressing all camp long. Heck, all summer long, and has really started to make a case for himself to make the team. The Browns need depth and talent at wide receiver, and right now, Floriea may be one of the best three or four performing wide receivers on the team.

Against Carolina, he had just one reception but took it 30 yards, helping showcase what the Browns' offense could look like this season. He ended up posting a 90.9 for his performance against the Panthers, which is (granted) a bit inflated. Still, he impressed. His special team outing for the team, however, left a little more to be desired.

Yet, he's still trending better than anyone in camp but Jerry Jeudy. The Browns aren't so talented that they can just write off the undrafted Florida player as a camp-star. They have to be willing to give him a real opportunity, and if that comes at the cost of a less-than-impressive drafted player like Thrash, then so be it.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: