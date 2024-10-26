Cleveland Tragically Loses the Voice of the Browns
By Cem Yolbulan
As the Cleveland Browns prepare for their Week 8 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, the organization received devastating news from one of its most beloved figures. The team announced that Jim Donovan, the Voice of the Browns, has passed away at the age of 68.
NFL News: Browns Lose Legendary Play-By-Play Announcer Jim Donovan
Before the start of the season, Donovan announced that he would no longer call Browns games after his cancer returned very aggressively. The legendary announcer was first diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2000 and underwent a bone marrow transplant in 2011.
Donovan had to take medical leave last year before returning to the booth in Week 11. Unfortunately, he announced in May that his leukemia had relapsed, requiring him to undergo more aggressive treatment.
"This is an incredibly difficult day for us and the entire Cleveland Browns organization. We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jim Donovan. His impact as the Voice of the Browns for 25 years is immeasurable as he touched the lives of our fans each and every Sunday with his love for the Browns and his brilliance at his craft."- Dee and Jimmy Haslam
The iconic Browns figure was first named the "Voice of the Cleveland Browns" in 1999 when the franchise returned from a three-year hiatus. Since then, his signature calls have been a hallmark of Browns' history as he witnessed all the ups and downs of the organization over the last 25 years. He will forever be remembered in Cleveland and the NFL world.