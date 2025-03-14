Cut Browns Veteran Joins New Team Right After Cleveland Signed His Replacement

The Cleveland Browns are looking to make some quality additions this offseason after a miserable 2024 season.

The biggest splash Cleveland has made thus far was extending Myles Garrett with a record four-year, $160 million deal that featured $122 million guaranteed.

Cleveland has also let go of a couple of players, including DT Dalvin Tomlinson, who got hit with a post-June 1 release designation. That move saved the Browns $6.4 against the cap, while they got hit with a $5 million dead cap hit.

The Browns quickly found his replacement in Maliek Collins, who inked a two-year deal that is worth up to $20 million.

Meanwhile, Tomlinson also found a new home for the 2025 season. He signed a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals that is worth $29 million, including $16 million guaranteed.

Former Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson quickly lands with the Cardinals, per his agency. https://t.co/bgYmDAHAne — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) March 13, 2025

Dalvin Tomlinson Signs With Arizona Cardinals

Tomlinson spent the last two seasons with the Browns, suiting up in 32 games for them. In those outings, he compiled 54 total tackles, 10 TFLs, 30 QB hits, and six sacks.

According to PFF, he finished with a 67.4 overall grade (42nd among 219 eligible defenders), a 64.8 pass-rush grade (59th among 219 eligible defenders), and a 64.2 run-defense grade (40th among 219 eligible defenders).

He was a solid defender along the interior, but the Browns wanted to move in a different direction. Collins has bounced around the league, making stops with the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, and San Francisco 49ers. Across 136 games (129 starts), he's racked up 239 total tackles, 51 TFLs, 88 QB hits, and 30.5 sacks.

Collins will bring more juice as a pass-rusher, as he's recorded five-plus sacks in back-to-back seasons.

The Browns have also added Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to the defensive line and made it a mission to switch some things up along the defensive front.

