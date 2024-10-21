Deshaun Watson Reportedly Could Return Sooner Than Expected to Browns After Injury
The Cleveland Browns season is in the gutter after seven weeks. They are 1-6 and have dropped five games in a row. The offense has been out of whack but things continued to get worse in Week 7.
With 1:26 left in the first half, quarterback Deshaun Watson went down after his leg trembled on a non-contact play. His calf appeared to vibrate, which indicates an Achilles tear most of the time. That was confirmed and now Watson is going to miss the remainder of the season.
The next step is figuring out when Watson will undergo surgery to repair the ruptured tendon, but he already has a plan that could have him back on the field sooner rather than later.
Browns News: Deshaun Watson is Looking at Speed Bridge Procedure
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Watson is looking at the speed bridge procedure. That's the same one that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers underwent last year.
"He’s currently exploring the “speed bridge” technique that Watson’s shoulder surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, used on Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers to get him back in practice within a remarkable 77 days. The procedure involves anchoring the Achilles tendon to the heel bone with stitches and bone anchors. Watson is already very familiar with ElAttrache and his rehab team from spending most of the previous year in Los Angeles working to come back from his shoulder surgery."- Mary Kay Cabot
The traditional Achilles procedure takes six to eight months for players to get back onto the practice field. But last year, Rodgers was able to step back onto the field in less than three months.
The Clemson product has maybe envisioned the same scenario for himself and Dr. Neal ElAttrache is the guy to go to.
Watson was trying to get back to his regular self this season but has struggled to produce on the field. In seven games this season, he completed 63% of his passes for 1,148 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, and three interceptions. In 2025 and 2026, Watson has a $72 million cap hit.
This injury is certainly a gut punch but he's already looking to get back onto the field.
