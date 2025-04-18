Disappointing Browns Defender Could Be Traded By Cleveland During Draft Season

The Cleveland Browns are desperately trying to improve the roster that went 3-14 last season. So far, it has been a fairly quiet offseason for GM Andrew Berry, who has largely stood pat despite glaring weaknesses.

Heading into the NFL Draft, the Browns have ten picks, including four in the top 100. While that gives the team an excellent opportunity to bolster the roster, relying entirely on rookies to turn around the fate of one of the worst teams in the league is not realistic.

That is why more ambitious moves are needed. That includes being more active and aggressive on the trade market.

If the Browns' front office were to dip their toes in the market, one obvious name emerges as an obvious trade candidate.

Greg Newsome is the Obvious Browns Trade Candidate Around the NFL Draft

Greg Newsome II, who is entering the final year of his contract after the Browns exercised the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, is as clear-cut a trade candidate as any. He has already been involved in trade speculation over the last year, and after a disappointing 2024 campaign, the Browns need to move on as quickly as possible.

After beginning the year as a starter, Newsome quickly fell out of favor and was demoted, seeing a reduction in his snap count. The former first-round pick had the worst season of his career, finishing with one interception, allowing a 112.5 passer rating when targeted, and missing seven tackles in 13 games. As a result, he received a disastrous 52.2 defensive grade on Pro Football Focus for the season.

With Martin Emerson surpassing him in the pecking order, Newsome is strictly a CB3 who is more utilized in the slot when needed. Instead of risking losing him for nothing next offseason, the Browns are better off trying to get whatever they can for Newsome. It won't be more than a Day 3 pick, but the Browns need to take as many flyers on prospects as possible, so they should still accept that type of return.

