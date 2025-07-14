Door Suddenly Opens for Browns to Make Another Big WR Trade

The Cleveland Browns have rookies coming into CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 18, with veterans joining them on July 22nd. They are looking to rebound, and the biggest storyline will be around the QB competition.

No matter who is under center, having quality WRs on the outside will be key to the offensive success of their unit. While Jerry Jeudy is the No. 1 option, another playmaker is on the trade block, and Cleveland should certainly consider it.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, San Francisco 49ers WR Jauan Jennings is in the final year of his deal and wants a new contract or a trade.

Whether or not they make the move, they should certainly think long and hard about it, as this would make them a better team in 2025.

49ers WR Jauan Jennings, who is scheduled to make $7.5 million this season in the final year of his deal, wants a new contract or a trade, per sources.



49ers extended Jennings’ deal last year, but that does not change how Jennings feels about this year. pic.twitter.com/5pWBOBjSPl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2025

Browns Should Think About Jauan Jennings Trade

Diontae Johnson signed with the Browns on a one-year prove-it deal after a disastrous 2024 season. Cedric Tillman is going into his third season, and they are hoping he takes a step forward in 2025. He failed to post more than 339 receiving yards in his first two seasons.

That leaves David Bell, DeAndre Carter, Luke Floriea, Jamari Thrash, Kaden Davis, and Gage Larvadain as the depth options at WR.

Jennings would step in and immediately become the WR2 in the offense. Last season, he finished with career-highs in targets (113), receptions (77), receiving yards (975), and touchdowns (6). In addition, the Tennessee product finished with an 83.1 overall grade (13th among 98 graded WRs) and an 83.7 receiving grade (15th among 98 graded WRs) per PFF.

Per David Lombardi, Jennings' is due $5.1 million on September 1, which comprises the majority of his 2025 salary.

He's looking for a new deal as well, but with the Browns sitting on $16.9 million in cap space before jumping to $35 million in 2026, the Browns have the funds to hand out an extension. He just turned 28 years old, so a two-year extension around $10-12 million per year could be a reasonable deal for both sides.

Jennings would give them an upgrade over the shaky duo of Tillman and Johnson. It'll be interesting to see how things unfold, but the Browns have a great shot at improving their offense for the 2025 campaign.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: