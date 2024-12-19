Dorian Thompson-Robinson Makes First Statement After Being Named QB1
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns lost three straight and are sitting at the bottom of the AFC North with a 3-11 record. After one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history, Browns fans can't wait for the 2024 campaign to be over. With three more games left on the schedule, there isn't much the Browns are playing for, except for Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Thompson-Robinson was named the starter for the Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16. After Jameis Winston struggled immensely against the Chiefs on Sunday, he was replaced by DTR and he may have started his final game for Cleveland.
The second-year player is well aware of the fact that this is basically an audition for him. He plays well and he guarantees his spot on the team next season, either as a starter or QB2. He plays poorly, and it's hard to see him returning to Cleveland. He said he knows that there is an opportunity for him to stake his claim in the last three games of the season, per Akron Beacon Journal's Chris Easterling.
"Best believe, we're trying to take full advantage of it too. We're going to go out there and we're going to try to win these games. Like I said, not trying to look big picture, just taking it one play at a time."- Dorian Thompson-Robinson
This isn't going to be Thompson-Robinson's first NFL start. After being selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the former UCLA standout was thrown into the fire as a rookie. He was one of five quarterbacks who started a game for the Browns last season. He had three starts; in Week 4 against the Ravens, which was a complete disaster, and in Week 11 and 12 against the Steelers and the Broncos, respectively.
It naturally didn't go well and the Browns were fortunate to go 1-2 in those games. However, it prompted them to sign Joe Flacco, who took over for the final stretch of the season.
Thompson-Robinson is arguably more prepared to be the starter now. Whether the rest of the team is good enough to compete and win games is another question. DTR has an uphill battle to make his case for next season and it will be a fascinating storyline to watch for Browns fans.