Early Browns 7-Round Mock Draft to Retool in 2025
The 2024 season has been mostly dismal for the Cleveland Browns. After extending general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski, injuries started to take their toll yet again for the Browns and before you knew it, an 11-win team from 2023 was irrelevant in 2024.
The Browns obviously have massive decisions to be made regarding quarterback Deshaun Watson and his future with the organization after the team traded a king's ransom of draft picks to acquire the former Houston Texans MVP candidate. Not only that, but the Browns gave Watson an unprecedented $230 million fully guaranteed deal sight unseen, even with his off-field issues unresolved.
Watson has been nothing but a distraction and liability for the organization for three seasons now. He was suspended in 2022 and he's been hurt for most of 2023/2024. It's time for the Browns to move on, but will they? In this Browns 2025 mock draft -- they absolutely will. Let's jump in and see what kind of players the Browns could add to retool and rebuild this roster.
Browns 2025 Mock Draft: Jalen Milroe replaces Deshaun Watson
1. 1st round: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
Again, it's very much time for the Browns to make a long-term switch at the quarterback position. They are going to still be dealing with that Deshaun Watson contract, but they can at least begin to rebuild with a new leader in place at the game's most important position. And although they won't get the full benefits of the rookie contract quarterback, it's going to be the best financial route to take as well.
Jalen Milroe has really developed into one of the most exciting dual-threat quarterbacks in all of college football this season. We've seen on a variety of occasions just how dynamic of a performer he is as he threw for 374 yards against Georgia earlier this season and ran for 185 yards and four touchdowns against LSU.
Milroe is a stud, and the Browns have the luxury of time right now to build around him and allow his skill set to blossom at the next level.