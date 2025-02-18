Electric RB Encouraged to Sign With Browns for 2025 Season
The Cleveland Browns have several questions they must find answers to this offseason, including how they can improve their backfield situation.
The Browns' running back room is somewhat of a mess right now as Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong are currently the only runners under contract. Nick Chubb's future with Cleveland is also up in the air given that he's 1) hitting free agency next month and 2) coming off yet another season-ending injury, meaning there's no guarantee he'll bounce back even if he's re-signed.
Fortunately, free agency will offer the Browns a chance to upgrade their RB. This year's free agent class features plenty of proven backs, including one veteran name that an NFL analyst is encouraging Cleveland to pursue.
Browns Should Target RB JK Dobbins in Free Agency
With adding to the backfield being a top offseason priority, ESPN's Matt Bowen is encouraging the Browns to sign free-agent RB J.K. Dobbins next month.
"How about Dobbins signing with the Browns to replace Nick Chubb as Cleveland's new lead runner?" Bowen wrote. "The offense fits his traits well with both gap and zone schemes."
After being plagued by injuries for years, Dobbins experienced his healthiest season in a long time with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024.
Although he missed four outings with a knee injury, the 26-year-old RB still racked up 905 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 195 carries while also turning 32 receptions in 153 more yards. Not only did Dobbins' 1,058 scrimmage yards set a new career high, but his 69.6 rushing yards per game put him on pace for 1,183 during a 17-game season.
Assuming he can stay relatively healthy again, Dobbins would be the perfect replacement if Chubb isn't re-signed. Even if the latter does receive a new deal from the Browns, a Dobbins-Chubbs one-two punch could be talented enough to consistently terrorize opposing defensive lines.
According to Spotrac, Dobbins' current projected market value sits at $4.1 million annually — more than fair enough for a potential 1,000-yard RB. That's also a digestible number for the Browns, who are currently more than $27.5 million over the cap.
At the end of the day, Dobbins is the perfect cost-effective free agent who would instantly improve Cleveland's backfield situation. With that in mind, it's in the Browns' best interest to contact his agent when the tampering period opens on Monday, March 10.