Elijah Moore Sounds Thrilled to Be Leaving Browns for New Team

NFL teams have changed their attention over to free agency to fill in holes on the roster after the 2025 NFL Draft.

Wide receiver Elijah Moore has been on the open market since March but didn't latch on anywhere until Wednesday. According to Ian Rapoport, the Buffalo Bills and Moore agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

He didn't waste time expressing his excitement on X, posting, "Back in that red and blue. Time to go be GREAT. Grateful for the opportunity! Can't wait to meet BILLS MAFIA."

Back in that red and blue 😍🫡Time to go be GREAT. Grateful for the opportunity! Cant wait to meet BILLS MAFIA ❤️💙 — Elijah Moore (@e_moore03) April 30, 2025

Elijah Moore Happy to Sign With Buffalo Bills

Moore was traded to the Browns in March 2023 from the New York Jets for a second-round pick. Cleveland was hoping they would be getting a dynamic young weapon with the best days ahead of him, but that wasn't the case.

Instead, Moore was just a middle-of-the-pack receiver who didn't do anything special. In two seasons in Cleveland, he logged 120 receptions (206 targets) for 1,178 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Moore was never able to finish with more than 640 receiving yards in a season, and he's looking to change that in Buffalo.

He will get to play with superstar and MVP QB Josh Allen, but he will have his work cut out for him to get consistent reps on the field. Joshua Palmer, Keon Coleman, and Khalil Shakir are firmly ahead of him on the depth chart.

Moore played his college ball at Ole Miss from 2018-2020, and he's pumped to wear blue and red again. He will also play against the Browns in the 2025 season, as Cleveland will host Buffalo. That will be a game circled on his calendar.

Browns fans will keep a close eye on how Moore is producing with the Bills since he wasn't the star they expected in the Dawg Pound.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: