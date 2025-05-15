Ex-Brown Makes Last-Ditch Effort to Avoid Forced Retirement

The NFL offseason has been going on for a couple of months now. Free agency opened in March and there are still guys on the open market. A lot of these are veterans or players with some injury concerns.

Former Cleveland Browns safety Jordan Poyer is still available and has made it known he's looking to play in 2025. Poyer appeared on "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday and said he "absolutely" wants to play next season.

He continued to add that he would love to end his career with the Buffalo Bills.

Poyer said, "It'd be dope, it'd be ideal to have a fantasy ending and be able to retire a Bill, but who knows? I'm just being an open book right now, really enjoying life for what it is."

He then added, "Extremely thankful for the Bills organization, Philadelphia organization, Cleveland, Miami, but in particular, Buffalo,.That's my home. My heart is always going to be there. I'm always thankful for all the moments that I had there, all the teammates, all the cool people, like (GMFB guest host) Mitch [Morse], that I met out there. I'm just playing it by ear right now, but would I love to play? Absolutely."

Poyer spent four seasons with the Browns from 2013-2016. Over 45 games (10 starts), he had 121 total tackles, six pass deflections, and two interceptions.

In free agency, he decided to sign with the Bills on a four-year, $13 million deal in 2017, and he had a terrific run with them for seven seasons. In 107 starts, Poyer logged 682 total tackles, 35 TFLs, 48 pass breakups, and 22 picks. During that span, he was a First-Team All-Pro in 2021 and a Pro Bowler in 2022.

Of course, he would want to head back there to end his career, as his best days came with the Bills. Not only was he productive there, but he also made the playoffs six times in Buffalo.

Even though Poyer isn't there, the Bills are still one of the top teams in the league, and the 34-year-old is making it public that he wants to head back there. We'll see if Buffalo or another team comes calling. If not, he may be forced into retirement.

