Failed Browns Starter May Not Be Done in Cleveland Yet

The Cleveland Browns are heading into the 2025 NFL Draft with plenty of unanswered questions. While they solved the Myles Garrett crisis by giving him a mammoth contract extension, their biggest problem remains. The question of who will be their quarterback to begin the season is nowhere near getting answered.

Unfortunately, that is not the only hole on the roster. The Browns still need more playmakers, both at wide receiver and running back, while fortifying their offensive line. While they have solid draft capital with ten picks this season, they will find it hard to fill all their holes with rookies. That is why they may need to return to familiar faces.

Browns Must Consider Re-Signing Jed Wills

One of those faces is Jedrick Wills Jr. The 2020 first-round pick has disappointed over the last couple of years, wearing out his welcome in Cleveland. He caused a ton of frustration among the fanbase over the last two seasons, missing significant time with various injuries and making a "business decision" by refusing to play at one point in the season.

As a result, Wills remains unsigned in free agency. The Browns shouldn't consider re-signing Wills to be a starter next season, but bringing him back as a depth piece on a "prove it" deal may not be the worst idea.

Cleveland currently doesn't have a starting-caliber left tackle on the roster. As things stand now, new addition Cornelius Lucas will presumably get the starting job with Dawand Jones backing him up. If the Browns don't target a starting offensive tackle early in the draft, signing Wills to a one-year deal as another body could work.

Admittedly, this would not be the most exciting move for Browns fans, but it is one GM Andrew Berry will likely consider.

