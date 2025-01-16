Failing Browns Coordinator Gets Surprising New Coaching Opportunity
Eight teams remain alive in the chase to be crowned the champions of Super Bowl 59. Nevertheless, for the remaining 24 teams, their offseason and preparation for the 2025 NFL draft has already begun. One of the first major stops in the pre-draft process is the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, February 1.
Every year, the Senior Bowl provides the chance for NFL coordinators and position coaches to prove that they deserve to rise up the ranks in coaching circles. This year, Cleveland Browns assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone was named the head coach of the American team.
Browns News: Bubba Ventrone Named Head Coach for American Team in Reese's Senior Bowl
Ventrone drew the ire of Browns fans this season due to how poorly the special teams unit played all year. This began in Week 1 after they allowed a 60-yard kick return touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. Although Cleveland only allowed one return touchdown all season, every area of their special teams struggled.
At one point in the season, the Browns had back-to-back games with muffed punts. What makes the situation worse is that two different players muffed punts. If the same player muffed both punts, fans could easily blame it on the player, but when two separate players muff punts, fans look to coaching.
Lastly, kicker Dustin Hopkins struggled from long range in 2024, missing three kicks from 40-49 yards and five kicks from 50+ yards. Furthermore, Hopkins missed one kick from 20-29 yards and 30-39 yards this season.
For a kicker who's typically been reliable throughout his career, seeing Hopkins miss that many field goals led to blame being put on Ventrone. Is that blame fair? Probably not, given the possibility that Hopkins has regressed due to age. Nevertheless, when you oversee a unit that struggled the entire season, blame is bound to be heaped on you.
Ventrone's chance to prove himself as a capable coach in the senior bowl could spell the end of his time in Cleveland. That result is likely what many fans who don't like Ventrone want anyway.
