Browns Coach Chews Out Team for Inexcusable Play in Week 1
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns had a disastrous performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. The team was overmatched in all aspects of the game including effort levels. This was recognized by Browns fans who spent a lot of the second half of the game booing the team.
Perhaps the most inexcusable play of the afternoon was the 60-yard punt return touchdown they gave up to start the third quarter. After coming out of the locker room down 20-3, the Browns showed an embarrassing lack of urgency to start the second half. after the first drive, the Browns allowed Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin to return 60 yards for a TD. That play basically ended the game.
There were plenty of mistakes and low-effort plays on that return. D'Anthony Bell and Devin Bush allowed Turpin to zoom right between them while Mohamoud Diabate and Mike Ford Jr. couldn't catch up to his speed.
Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone was understandably not happy with this performance. According to Cleveland.com's Ashley Bastock, Ventrone called his unit out for their "poor effort" and "bad football".
Browns News: Bubba Ventrone Calls Team Out About Week 1 Performance
Highlighting the bad effort and lack of urgency, Ventrone underlined the need to move on and get better. They will get a chance to do so against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
In Ventrone's defense, it wasn't just the special teams that struggled in Week 1. The entire team was discombobulated on both sides of the football. The offense averaged 3.3 yards per play, allowed six sacks, and two interceptions, and went 2/15 on third downs. The defense was nowhere near the levels they showed last year.
There is still plenty of football to be played. The Browns have the talent to turn things around but as Ventrone said, the effort level definitely needs to improve.