Browns Playoff Odds Tank Dramatically After Week 1 Embarrassment
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns didn't kick off the 2024 NFL season how they envisioned. They were utterly discombobulated against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, with Deshaun Watson looking nowhere near what the Browns' top brass were hoping for. Add the several injuries the team suffered, including star tight end David Njoku, and the Browns are potentially facing a tough season ahead.
This is reflected in the massive shift in betting odds. The Browns immediately fell in the AFC North rankings and are now dead last in odds of winning the division according to FanDuel Sportsbook. +650 odds imply a 13.3% chance of winning the AFC North.
AFC North Winner Odds
Baltimore Ravens: +120
Cincinnati Bengals: +210
Pittsburgh Steelers: +470
Cleveland Browns: +650
AFC Championship Odds
Kansas City Chiefs: +280
Houston Texans: +650
Baltimore Ravens: +650
Buffalo Bills: +700
New York Jets: +750
Miami Dolphins: +1000
Cincinnati Bengals: +1100
Cleveland Browns: +2200
The Browns took a massive tumble in the odds of winning the AFC as well. They are currently given extremely long-shot odds of +2200 to make the Super Bowl.
Browns to Make the Playoffs Odds
Yes: +205
No: -260
Perhaps the most shocking of them all, however, is their odds of making the postseason on FanDuel Sportsbook. Unlike the start of the season, Cleveland is now an underdog to make the playoffs. Before Week 1, the Browns had -142 odds to make the playoffs, implying a 58.7% probability. Now, the Browns are +205 to make the postseason, meaning they are only given a 32.8% of making it.
The Browns made an improbable late-season run last year to make the playoffs. It is still very early in the season and it's best to not overreact to a single game. However, Browns fans were rightfully pessimistic after Sunday and the betting markets unfortunately share their lack of hope for the season.
