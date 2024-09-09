Browns Announce Terrible Injury News Right After Week 1 Loss
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns suffered a deflating blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys at home to open the 2024 NFL season. Kevin Stefanski and his players looked overmatched in all aspects of the game throughout the afternoon, receiving boos from fans as a result.
On paper, the Browns have an excellent opportunity to get back on track in the next few weeks as they have an easy slate. They play the Jaguars, Giants, Raiders, and the Commanders and should be able to right the ship. However, that is not going to be as easy as some fans may have thought. Stefanski provided an injury update on Monday morning that signals that the Browns will likely be short-handed in the upcoming weeks.
NFL News: Browns Potentially Lose 4 Players to Injury Ahead of Week 2
According to Chris Easterling of Akron Beacon Journal, four Browns players are considered week-to-week ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars. This includes star tight end David Njoku who was spotted in a walking boot after the game following an ankle injury.
Almost as important as Njoku's loss is the significant injuries to the defensive depth. Defensive tackle Mo Hurst, and linebackers Tony Fields II and Mohamoud Diabate will also likely not be able to practice this week.
Considering that Mike Hall Jr. is also out, the Browns will be short-handed at defensive tackle if Hurst were to miss time, leaving Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, and Quinton Jefferson as the only active DTs on the roster.
Fields' absence should give an expanded role to Devin Bush and Nathaniel Watson next week, while Jordan Akins will see as many snaps as he can handle during Njoku's absence.
The Browns were already dealing with injuries to key starters to begin the campaign. Nick Chubb is still on the IR list, Jack Conklin hasn't returned from injury, and Jedrick Wills is still unavailable. This reminds Browns fans of the injury nightmare they had to deal with last season and it is the last thing they want to see again.