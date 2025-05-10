Fellow Browns Rookie Is Loving the Shedeur Sanders Hype

The Cleveland Browns had one of the most interesting drafts this year. It started when they traded back from No. 2 to No. 5 with the Jacksonville Jaguars to get some additional draft capital and still landed Mason Graham.

The draft continued to be interesting for the Dawg Pound up until their last selection. With the 144th overall pick, Cleveland snagged Shedeur Sanders to cap off their seven-player draft class.

The Browns have rookie minicamp running from May 9 to May 11, which gives fans and team reporters their first look at these rookies. After practice, these guys spoke with the media, and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. said he's cool with all the attention that Sanders brings.

Fannin Jr. said, "I always see him on TikTok or something. It’s pretty cool that I get to be in the same locker as him for sure.”

He added that he wouldn't have a problem if that attention came his way. Fannin Jr. stated, "Yeah, I mean, most definitely. The camera’s watching. I feel like it definitely is going to have more people looking into us and stuff like that, which I feel like is a great thing in the media world or whatever. I feel like it don’t really make no difference to football though.”

What it means that Shedeur Sanders went 2nd to Dillon Gabriel on the 1st of #Browns rookie minicamp, and how they looked: ----> https://t.co/SzvO9ulzH9 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 9, 2025

Harold Fannin Jr. Doesn’t Mind the Attention Shedeur Sanders Brings

Fannin Jr. was selected with the 67th overall pick after spending three seasons at Bowling Green. The Falcons play in the MAC, so they don't get as much attention as the Power 5 conferences do. Fannin Jr. is getting used to all the cameras that came with the Browns, as Sanders brings more.

Some players wouldn't be fond of this, but Fannin Jr. doesn't seem to be bothered at all. Like he said, this doesn't have any impact on the football field. Football needs to be the main thing, and if you produce there, everything else will follow.

In 36 games with Bowling Green, he had 180 catches for 2,396 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. Even though David Njoku is the starter, Fannin Jr. has a pathway to get serious playing time as a rookie, and with more eyes on Cleveland this year, that could bode very well for Fannin Jr.

He's ready for anything that comes his way and looks forward to the 2025 season.

