First Browns Player Speaks Out Following Amari Cooper Trade
The Cleveland Browns have had a disaster of a start in 2024. They are sitting at 1-5 after they've dropped four games in a row.
With the season seemingly in the gutter, the Browns decided to trade receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick.
The loss of Cooper from the offense will be missed on the field but his presence in the locker room can't be overlooked. Following the announcement of the trade, cornerback Greg Newsome II gave some love to Cooper on X/Twitter.
Browns News: Greg Newsome II Bids Farewell to Amari Cooper
His post said, "Much love Coop appreciate you brother."
Cooper was acquired by the Browns in March 2022 and gave them a No. 1 WR. Over 38 games with Cleveland, Cooper has reeled in 174 receptions (313 targets) for 2,660 receiving yards, and 16 touchdowns. He went over 1,000 yards in both 2022 and 2023, making the Browns a better team.
Meanwhile, Newsome II came into the NFL in 2021 and has practiced against Cooper for three years. The Alabama product is known as one of the best route runners in the NFL and owns a variety of different release packages.
That made Newsome II a bigger player due to their battles in practice. All players in the NFL know it's a business so there's no love lost. The Browns have struggled in 2024 and Cooper is set to become a free agent after the season.
It's better to gain some draft assets now instead of letting him walk for nothing. Cooper will be missed in Cleveland but all good things must come to an end.
