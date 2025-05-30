Former Brown Already Off to Nightmare Start With New Team

The Cleveland Browns are no strangers to welcoming new quarterbacks. In fact, the city of Cleveland is a popular destination in the career of journeyman quarterbacks. But with the Browns’ inability to find a franchise one, there are just as many signal callers coming in as there are going out.

That was the case this offseason as the Browns overhauled their quarterback room. While Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will battle for the starting job, Jameis Winston was left to continue his career with the New York Giants. After a few months, things aren’t going well and his time in the Big Apple could be a nightmare for the former fan favorite.

Jameis Winston’s Tenure With Giants Has Gotten Off on the Wrong Foot

Winston agreed to terms with the Giants on March 25 in what appeared to be a starting opportunity. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, Winston agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal that included incentives for playing time that could increase the total value to $16 million.

With Tommy DeVito the lone quarterback on the depth chart, Winston was in a position to get paid until the Giants signed Russell Wilson to a one-year, $10.5 million contract two days later. While the move decreased Winston’s chances of starting for the Giants, it wasn’t a death sentence as Wilson enters his age-37 season. But things got worse when New York traded up for Mississippi quarterback Jaxon Dart in the first round of the draft.

Wilson and Dart made the quarterback room feel cramped quickly. Winston needed to have a strong performance in OTAs but that evaporated quickly when the 31-year-old threw a pick-six to safety Dane Belton. USA Today’s Art Stapleton noted that Winston made a throw at the goal line that was bobbled by Zach Pascal and intercepted by Belton, but it’s not surprising considering Winston’s past.

Winston has been in the NFL for 10 seasons and has thrown 154 touchdowns. While he added to that total with 13 touchdowns in 12 games last season he also has 111 career interceptions including 12 with the Browns last season. While he may have some football left in him, nobody knows if it’s good or bad, which probably led the Giants front office to be aggressive in finding a quarterback for next season.

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are likely fighting for their jobs this season and they don’t have time to mess around with Winston’s mercurial style of play. If things continue to get rough, Winston may not be in New York long and Wilson or Dart could run away with the starting job.

More Cleveland Browns News & Rumors: