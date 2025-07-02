Former Brown Could Lose His Job Before Training Camp Begins

The decline of Nick Chubb will forever haunt the Cleveland Browns faithful. Chubb suffered a devastating injury in 2023, essentially ending his career. He'd miss the rest of 2023 and most of 2024 due to the injury. An injury that could've derailed a truly once-in-a-lifetime career. In 2023, just before the injury, he was averaging a career-high 6.1 yards per carry. After he came back in 2024, his YPC average fell nearly in half, all the way to 3.3 YPC.

The Browns believed Chubb wasn't going to rebound to his pre-injury form and released one of the most respected, beloved, and talented players of all time. Many thought his career was over. He was pushing 30, on the physical decline due to injury, and was two years removed from his last full season as an NFL player.

Yet, the Houston Texans took a gamble on him and brought him in. A move that perplexed some, as they are full to the brim at the running back position. Former Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Mixon is their number one guy on the depth chart. He had a solid debut season for the Texans, hitting the 1,000-yard mark, rushing for 11 touchdowns, and rushing for a respectable 4.1 YPC.

After him, you have Dameon Pierce, who's a viable number two option, as well as third-down back Dare Ogunbowale. Then you have J.J. Taylor, who is likely on the chopping block this season, Jawhar Jordan, who didn't play in 2024 and 2025 rookie Woody Marks.

Mixon, Pierce, and Marks are all likely to make the team, and Ogunbowale is one of the best pass-catchers at his position. Unless Chubb does in fact return to form in 2025, there's no real chance that he makes the Texans roster and could even end up being cut before or during preseason, depending on how he's looking in drills.

Leg injuries to nearly 30-year-old running backs are among the hardest injuries to overcome in football. Chubb has to not only prove he can be close to the Pro Bowl talent he was, but he has to do it while competing with a very talented running back room. He could make the roster, but he'd have to really show how much he's improved from 2024 for that to happen.

