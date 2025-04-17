Former Browns Bust is Clear Reunion Candidate Just Before Draft

The Cleveland Browns are entering the 2025 NFL Draft with glaring holes and ten picks to fill them. Their four top-100 selections will be especially important to find starters, while using their Day 3 selections and undrafted free agents to find depth pieces.

While their quarterback need obviously stole all headlines this offseason, the Browns need reinforcements in multiple areas, especially on the offensive side of the ball. One has to assume that GM Andrew Berry will look to add a wide receiver, running back, and offensive tackle, in addition to a QB prospect, in the draft.

Once the roster is filled, the Browns will once again turn to the free agent market to see who they can add to 90-man roster and bring to training camp.

Jedrick Wills Jr. Could Return to the Browns After the NFL Draft

One former Brown could emerge as an option during that time. Jedrick Wills Jr., who remains unsigned after five weeks of free agency, could be a reunion candidate for Cleveland.

The last two seasons for Wills were incredibly frustrating. Not only did he play in only 13 games in total, but he also wore out his welcome with his effort level when he was out there. Most Browns fans will understandably not want the former tenth-overall pick back in Cleveland.

At the same time, the Browns don't have any good options at left tackle as things stand now. Dawand Jones is coming off an injury, and he will likely miss training camp. He hasn't been very good when he has been on the field, either. Free agent signings Cornelius Lucas and Teven Jenkins could be options at LT, and the Browns will almost certainly draft an offensive lineman early.

Yet, none of those options is guaranteed to succeed. Considering that the Browns won't have elite QB play next season, they have to nail their left tackle decision. That is why they need to throw as many darts as possible.

Wills is obviously not the most exciting name to throw out there, but bringing him in for training camp competition would only benefit the Browns.

