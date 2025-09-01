Former Browns Captain Gets Fresh Start in Week 1 After Offseason Woes

After weeks of training camp and preseason, the 2025 NFL regular season is finally here. All 32 teams are starting with the same record as they push for the playoffs and ultimately try to win the Super Bowl.

Over the next several weeks, many teams will make subtle changes to their 53-man roster and practice squad to see who can help them win games. The Cleveland Browns will be one of the teams looking to add talent to their roster to kickstart this rebuild.

At the same time, many ex-Browns players will hopefully try to get signed before Week 1, or at least brought in for a workout. Given the nature of the game, teams are always keeping their options open for fresh players who could step in when called upon.

In fact, a former Browns captain has found himself a new job opportunity with one of his former teams after getting cut loose by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

we have signed LB anthony walker jr. to the practice squad and released DT josh tupou from the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 1, 2025

Ex-Browns LB Anthony Walker Jr. Signs with Indianapolis Colts Ahead of Week 1

On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced that they signed former Cleveland linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. to their practice squad.

This will be the veteran defender’s second stint with the Colts, as Walker began his career in Indianapolis. The Colts drafted Walker in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound linebacker only played in 10 games and made two starts as a rookie in 2017. Walker really came into his own over the next three years with the Colts, averaging 107 combined tackles per season, which helped him cash in as a free agent.

After the 2020 season, Walker signed consecutive one-year deals with the Browns over three seasons, which was puzzling given his first year in Cleveland was good (113 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass deflections, and a sack).

Last year, the former Browns captain spent time with the Dolphins, and then this summer with the Buccaneers. Walker was on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list in Tampa, but when he was cut, it was reported that the ex-Brown is healthy and ready to go.

That said, we’ll see if Walker is healthy and ready to go. The Colts’ LB room has a couple of players on injured reserve, while their top LB Zaire Franklin didn’t play at all in the preseason due to an ankle injury.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: