Former Browns Defender Gets Cut by New Team After Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns are attempting to shift their identity ahead of the 2025 season. With questions at the quarterback position, the Browns are looking to lean on a running game anchored by rookie Quinshon Judkins and a defense that is led by Myles Garrett. The hope is that both factors can help Cleveland rebound from a 3-14 season and compete in the AFC North, but there’s not guarantee that the incumbent players can help them get there.

That includes a former Browns defender that left town at the start of free agency. While he was hoping for a new start with an NFC contender, he couldn’t make it out of the team’s minicamp as he’ll be looking for another team if he wants to play in 2025.

Former Browns DB Bubba Bolden Released by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have released former Browns defensive back Bubba Bolden in a roster move on Friday morning. Bolden will be replaced by offensive lineman Vershon Lee, who signed with the team in a corresponding move on Friday, and will now look for another chance to break back into the NFL.

The #Vikings have signed OL Vershon Lee and released S Bubba Bolden. pic.twitter.com/adtxGb6EEw — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 13, 2025

Bolden was an undrafted free agent out of Miami in the 2022 NFL Draft and began his career with the Seattle Seahawks. Bolden couldn’t crack the roster out of training camp, however and spent the second half of the season on the Browns practice squad. While he signed a reserve/futures contract in January, he was waived in training camp with an injury settlement.

The last two seasons have been spent in spring football with Bolden playing for the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas in 2023 and the Birmingham Stallions in 2024. But Bolden was hoping to return to the NFL with the Vikings prior to his latest release.

The Browns safety situation doesn’t seem like it would be a landing spot for Bolden as Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman are in the starting roles. The Browns added Rayshawn Jenkins and Damontae Kazee as reserves in free agency and Christopher Edmonds and UDFA Donovan McMillon will also be battling for a job in training camp.

The good news is that Bolden’s release comes with plenty of time to find a new team. But after spending two seasons out of the NFL, it will be interesting to see if another team gives him a shot.

