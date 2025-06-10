Myles Garrett Sends Strong Message to Aaron Rodgers After Signing With Browns Rival

The news around the NFL never seems to stop. On June 7, QB Aaron Rodgers signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He decided to finally join his new teammates before mandatory minicamp got underway on Tuesday.

The Cleveland Browns also had minicamp begin on Tuesday, and edge rusher Myles Garrett wasted no time sending a strong message to the Steelers 'new quarterback.

When asked about Rodgers joining Pittsburgh, Garrett said, "I think it’s a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard.”

#Browns DE Myles Garrett on Aaron Rodgers joining the #Steelers: “I think it’s a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard.” 🪦 pic.twitter.com/RELFCfpqug — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 10, 2025

Myles Garrett Sends Message to Aaron Rodgers

This statement isn't a surprise to Browns fans. Garrett made his front yard a graveyard with all the quarterbacks he's sacked. With that being the only thought in his mind, Rodgers should be worried about those two matchups against Pittsburgh.

The 29-year-old is one of the best pass rushers in the game, which is why he landed a four-year, $160 million extension, making him the highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL.

Since getting drafted in 2017, Garrett is second in the league in sacks (102.5). He has seven straight seasons with double-digit sacks, and he's chomping at the bit to add some more to his resume.

In 14 career games against the Steelers, Garrett has compiled 31 solo tackles, 13 sacks, and one fumble recovery.

He will get a chance to add to these numbers in Weeks 6 and 17, and he may have some success in that area. Pittsburgh was tied for sixth in the NFL in sacks allowed (49) last year.

Rodgers is 41 years old and isn't as agile as he was earlier in his career. There were times during the 2024 season when he looked to be stuck in the mud in the pocket. If that's the case against Cleveland, Garrett will have a field day and add Rodgers to his graveyard of quarterbacks.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: