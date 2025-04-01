Former Browns Defender Will Fail Spectacularly With New Team

April is finally here and the NFL landscape looks much different than it did at the start of the offseason. The Cleveland Browns aren't an exception to the ongoing transformations. They've been forced to say goodbye to a handful of veteran free agents while replacing them with fresh faces who'll be counted on to help challenge for a playoff berth in 2025.

Even though joining a new team might help some ex-Browns take their game to the next level, that won't be the case for every departing name — including one defender who'll likely fall flat on his face next season.

Former Browns S Juan Thornhill Will Fail With Steelers in 2025

Looking to free up cap space before the offseason began, the Browns released veteran safety Juan Thornhill at the end of February. The two-time Super Bowl-winning defender has since decided to remain in the AFC North, having signed a one-year contract worth $3 million with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nonetheless, Cleveland fans won't be shocked if the 29-year-old safety doesn't find much success with the division rival.

For starters, Thornhill is at the point of his career where injuries are starting to hamper his availability. The former Virginia Cavalier only suited up in 22-of-34 possible games for the Browns across the last two seasons, which includes missing six outings last season with a calf injury. Now that he's turning 30 years old in October, similar injuries will be even harder to recover from.

It'd be one thing if Thornhill capitalized on his limited availability, but that hasn't been the case. He was only the No. 40-graded safety on Pro Football Focus in terms of overall defense last year and finished 71st at his position when it came to run stoppage. He was also inconsistent in coverage, allowing 13 catches for 196 yards, two touchdowns, and a 137.2 passer rating on 19 targets in 11 games.

It's hard to imagine Thornhill's outlook improving now that he's with the Steelers. He'll be playing backup snaps behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott, and history has proven that the ex-Brown won't be able to rise to the occasion if either player misses time due to injury.

The Browns can make the Steelers look even sillier for signing Thornhill by exposing him when the AFC North rivals clash twice next season. Well, that's if the former 2019 second-rounder is healthy enough to suit up in either showdown.

