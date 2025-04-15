Former Browns Fan Favorite Still Without a Job As NFL Draft Approaches

The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of an uneventful offseason. While they made a few moves in free agency, signing Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Cornelius Lucas, and Teven Jenkins, and brought in Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco to compete at quarterback, the Browns haven't made a big splash to excite the fanbase. One move that gave Browns fans something to cheer for was re-signing star pass rusher Myles Garrett.

On the other hand, a surprise offseason decision has the fanbase upset. Fan favorite Nick Chubb's contract expired at the end of the 2024 season. Not only did the Browns not re-sign him, but the star running back remains unsigned.

Nick Chubb Remains Unsigned in Free Agency

Earlier this week, Chubb shared a workout video of him squatting over 500 pounds, sending a message to NFL teams that he is ready to go.

In 2024, Chubb made his long-awaited return after suffering an MCL and ACL injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season. Just when he was playing himself into form, Chubb broke his foot during the Week 15 loss to the Chiefs, ending his season prematurely. In the eight games he played for the Browns last season, he ran for 332 yards and three touchdowns while adding five catches for 31 yards and a touchdown. His 3.3 yards per carry were a far cry from his career average of 5.1.

With the NFL Draft approaching, Chubb looks healthy. He will likely get a chance after the NFL Draft from a team that strikes out with their RB prospects.

A return to Cleveland shouldn't be ruled out, as the Browns still haven't replaced Chubb. Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. are on the roster, but the Browns are almost certainly upgrading the RB room. Whether he returns to the Browns for another season or plays for a different team, the fans in Cleveland will always root for Chubb.

