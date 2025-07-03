Former Browns QB Likely Won't Get a Job Anytime Soon

There are several lists that players strive to make during their career in the NFL. But for the Cleveland Browns, it may be best to avoid the jersey that lists all of their starting quarterbacks.

The Browns have ran through all sorts of signal callers since their reincarnation in 1999 and it’s likely there could be a new name added to the jersey at some point this season. But one name that is already on the jersey probably isn’t going to see it anywhere else as he’s still looking for a job entering 2025.

Former Browns QB Jeff Driskel is Still Waiting for a Job Entering 2025

Jeff Driskel had a one-game cameo as the Browns’ starting quarterback in 2023 but his journeyman career appears to be headed toward a dead end with the current season approaching. Driskel began his career with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 but bounced around to play for the Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans before he joined the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad in 2023.

Driskel was signed to the Browns active roster in December 2023 and made a start against the Bengals on Jan. 1, 2024. After completing 13-of-26 passes for 166 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, he signed with the Washington Commanders and spent the entire season as the third string quarterback behind Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota.

The dream of being a franchise quarterback for Driskel died a long time ago. But even quarterbacks with Driscoll’s resume have a way of hanging around the league. With seven seasons of experience, teams will keep a third quarterback on the practice squad to have him act like an assistant coach and Daniels shouted out the veteran’s mentorship at the beginning of last season.

“I couldn’t do it on my own, family, support system, the organization here, [Managing partner] Mr. [Josh] Harris, all them for drafting me,” Daniels said via Hayley Salvatore of Commanders.com. “And even the people in the quarterback room. I mean, shout out to Marcus for taking me under his wing, being a great mentor. Jeff Driskel, man, they’re looking out for me and helping me out a lot.”

It doesn’t seem like anyone is interested in adding a quarterback with a 79.4 career passer rating but at this point in his career, on-field success isn’t the main motivator to bring Driskel in. With most teams filling their quarterback rooms, Driskel will likely have to wait for a training camp injury to get his shot.

