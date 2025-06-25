Former Browns Quarterback Is Going to Let Down New Team This Season

With Deshaun Watson expected to miss the 2025 season, the Cleveland Browns went for a complete reset at the quarterback position. The team brought in Shedeur Sanders, Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and Dillon Gabriel in hopes of finding a franchise answer. Throwing every possible answer at the wall, understanding things simply cannot get any worse, isn't a bad strategy. Last year's options clearly didn't work, and the reasons why are something another struggling franchise will soon find out. The New York Giants took the same path as the Browns when it comes to fixing the team's issues at quarterback.

The Giants drafted a quarterback while also bringing in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. It appears that Wilson is going to be handed the inside track to winning the position. However, for a team as desperate as New York, all options are on the table. If this includes Winston, the Giants are going to find out exactly what the Browns learned the hard way in the 2024 season.

Former Browns Quarterback Jameis Winston Has Obvious Flaw

Winston is instant fireworks in any starting lineup and is capable of looking like one of the league's best starters. Plug the quarterback in and you're going to have at least one hilarious upset that Winston's team shouldn't win. The flip side of this is the three interception performance that will follow against one of the league's worst rosters. The same issue that ended the veteran's career in Tampa Bay is still very much present.

At this stage of his career, Winston isn't going to change who he is or the approach to the position. With this in mind, the Giants are going to regret the addition of the veteran quarterback if he is put into the lineup. It won't take long for the obvious to happen and for it to cost the Giants a winnable game.

With ownership putting pressure on the head coach and GM, this season is going to be approached with a healthy level of desperation. The Giants cannot afford to simply sit back and hope the right quarterback falls their way. While desperation can lead to improved results, that won't be the case if, at any point, Winston finds his way into the team's starting lineup.

The quarterback is a solid backup option who should only be put into a starting lineup when there is no other choice. If the Giants choose any other path, there will be a healthy level of regret and likely new job openings in New York.

