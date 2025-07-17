Former Browns RB Still Unemployed as Training Camp Begins

NFL free agency has been open since March, giving players several months to find a job. Not everyone has been able to lock down an offer thus far, and with training camp slated to open in the coming days, there are several players on the open market.

The Cleveland Browns have multiple former players available, and RB D'Onta Foreman is still out there.

Former Browns RB D’Onta Foreman Is Still Available

Last April, Foreman signed with the Browns. He was released on August 27 but was brought back two days later on August 29. Foreman ended up suiting up in 11 games (three starts), posting 71 carries for 232 rushing yards and 54 receiving yards. He failed to find the back of the end zone but still provided Cleveland with a depth piece for a few weeks.

Throughout his seven-year career, he's also made stops with the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, and Chicago Bears. Over 63 games, Foreman had notched 2,558 rushing yards, 396 receiving yards, and 17 total touchdowns.

Although he's still available, it doesn't mean he won't latch onto a new team in the coming weeks. As camp goes on, players underwhelm, while others get hurt.

There's a chance that a spot opens up, but nothing is guaranteed in the NFL. Over the last two seasons, Foreman averaged less than four yards per carry. With limited opportunities, some teams want more than in those reps.

The 29-year-old has gone over 420 rushing yards in three of his last four seasons. At the same time, he isn't a quick or shifty runner. He's more of a downhill thumper and needs a specific scheme to highlight his strengths.

It'll be interesting to see if anything comes his way in the next few weeks. The Browns added Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson via the NFL draft to join Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr.

On top of that, they didn't re-sign Nick Chubb or Foreman. Nothing is locked, but it does appear his chapter with the Browns is over, but there are 31 other teams, and someone may look to use his services.

