Former Browns WR Could Be Next to Sign After Big NFL Retirement

The Cleveland Browns are on the verge of training camp opening up. Rookies officially report to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 18, as the vets come in on July 22nd.

While that's the focus in Cleveland, former Browns are looking to land a job ahead of the 2025 season. On Thursday, WR Mike Williams informed the Chargers that he intends to retire after playing in the NFL for eight seasons, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sources: Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams’ agent Tory Dandy informed the team last night that, after eight seasons, his client is retiring from the NFL. Williams walks away from the game at age 30. pic.twitter.com/f97JzkcYHj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2025

That comes as a little surprise, considering Williams re-signed with the Chargers in March, but things have changed. With an opening in the Chargers' receiver room, former Cleveland WR Amari Cooper could be the next vet to sign a deal.

Ex-Browns WR Amari Cooper May Have Perfect Chance to Sign With Chargers

Cooper has been on the market since free agency opened in March. After spending three and a half seasons in Cleveland, the Browns traded him and a 2026 seventh-round pick away to the Buffalo Bills for Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round pick.

It was a win for the Browns, as Cooper only managed to secure 20 passes for 297 receiving yards and two touchdowns in eight games with Buffalo.

It was an overall disappointing season for Cooper in 2024. He's looking to bounce back in 2025, and the Chargers may be a landing spot now after Williams' retirement.

Even during his 38-game tenure with the Browns, he had 174 catches for 2,660 receiving yards, 16 touchdowns, and 15.3 yards per reception. Meanwhile, in his 10-year career, the Alabama product has registered 711 receptions for 10,033 receiving yards and 64 scores.

Teams understand at this point in his career, they aren't getting prime Cooper, but he could still be an effective weapon for a team in need.

The start of the football season is about seven weeks away, so the next couple of weeks are huge. Players will need to get back to the speed of playing football, and Cooper understands that. He's looking to latch on somewhere, and with a void created on Thursday, Cooper could be next up to sign a deal.

