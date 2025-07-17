Former TEAM Just Got Job Opportunity Stolen by 2-Time SB Champ

NFL training camps are starting across the league this week, which means we are getting closer to the start of the preseason and ultimately Week 1 of the regular season.

It also means several veteran free agents are running out of time to find out where they will be playing this upcoming season. Now, that doesn’t mean guys can’t sign during training camp or at the start of the preseason, which usually happens as teams make various changes to their 90-man roster.

However, most guys would like to be with their new team at the start of camp, to get familiar with the new coaching staff, players, etc.

But that hasn’t been the case for a few veteran pass rushers this offseason, including a former Cleveland Browns defender.

Ex-Browns Pass Rusher Jadeveon Clowney Still Unsigned After Von Miller Signs With New Team

There was a thought that former Browns pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney could be one of the first veteran free-agent pass rushers to sign as we get closer to training camp. But that didn’t happen as Von Miller signed with the Washington Commanders, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Eight-time Pro Bowl OLB Von Miller is signing with the #Commanders, sources tell The Insiders.



Miller has won Super Bowls with the #Broncos and #Rams. Now he’ll try to earn another ring in Washington. pic.twitter.com/TmnbdpDsc6 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 17, 2025

The 36-year-old Miller, who has two Super Bowl rings on his resume, only had six sacks last year with the Buffalo Bills, which isn’t too far off production-wise from Clowney.

The former Browns pass rusher spent last season with the Carolina Panthers after signing a two-year deal last offseason. Clowney had 22 quarterback pressures, 11 quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks in 14 games.

However, the Panthers cut ties with Clowney not long after the 2025 NFL Draft, releasing him on May 8. Since getting cut, the 6-foot-5, 266-pound defender has received little to no interest from teams who could use him.

Clowney might not be the same player we saw in 2021 with the Browns, where he racked up nine sacks. But the veteran defender still has something left in the tank. He had a 73.2 run defense grade (30th among 211 eligible EDGEs) last year with the Panthers, per PFF. And Carolina’s pass rush and defense weren’t great last year.

That said, it will be interesting to see if Clowney is the next pass rusher to get signed. In the right situation, the 32-year-old can provide a contending team with a boost off the edge.

