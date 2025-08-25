Former Browns Star Returning to Team That Drafted Him for Last Hurrah

One of the biggest names remaining on the free agent market has reportedly come off the board, and he just happens to have ties to the Cleveland Browns organization.

Shortly after news broke that veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had requested to be traded by the Las Vegas Raiders, the AFC West franchise reportedly called his bluff by signing a veteran wideout who enjoyed the most productive season of his 10-year career during his tenure with the Browns.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Raiders have come to terms with free agent wide receiver Amari Cooper on a one-year contract for the 2025 season.

Free-agent WR Amari Cooper is returing to the Raiders on a one-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2025

Former Browns WR Amari Cooper Returning to Raiders for Last Hurrah

Cooper joined the Browns via trade ahead of the 2022 season and earned Pro Bowl honors for his play during the 2023 campaign. He went on to play two and a half seasons in Cleveland before the franchise shipped him to the Buffalo Bills after the Browns got off to a 1-5 start to their 2024 schedule.

Cooper played some of the best football of his career during his two-plus-year run in Cleveland. In 38 games played, all of which the former Alabama Crimson Tide standout started, Cooper reeled in 174 receptions for 2,660 yards and 16 touchdowns. His average of 15.3 yards per catch was the highest of any of the stops he made during his career.

After going throughout the entire offseason without signing a contract, Cooper now gets to write what one would imagine is the final chapter of his career as a member of the same organization that selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Given the uncertainty in Las Vegas following the trade request by Meyers, Cooper should be walking into a situation where he stands a great chance of being a starter very quickly. This will be true regardless of whether Meyers can come to an agreement with Las Vegas on a new deal or if he is traded.

Browns fans won't have to wait that long to see for themselves just what Cooper has left in the tank as the Raiders are set to host Cleveland in Week 12.

