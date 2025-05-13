Former Browns Starter Clearly Upset After Cleveland Signs Replacement

The Cleveland Browns have used the last couple of months to make additions to the roster. In the same timeframe, they parted ways with multiple guys.

In early March, the Browns terminated safety Juan Thornhill's contract and cut ties with him after two seasons. It didn't take long for him to land with another team, as he signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It took a little while, but the Browns added safety Damontae Kazee on a one-year deal on May 12. That move caught Thornhill's attention, and he made sure to express his opinion about it on his X account.

Thornhill posted, "Can’t wait !!! This s*** is Personal."

Can’t wait !!! This shit is Personal. — The Chosen Juan👑🙇🏽‍♂️ (@Juan_Thornhill) May 12, 2025

Juan Thornhill Comments on Browns Signing Damontae Kazee

The craziest part about this situation is that Kazee played for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the last three seasons.

These guys basically swapped spots for the 2025 season, but Thornhill seemed to take offense at this move. Cleveland initially brought him in on a three-year, $21 million deal but they didn't even want to see the final year play out.

He played in 11 games in both seasons with the Browns, logging 103 total tackles, four pass breakups, and zero interceptions. In 2024, he had a 65.5 overall grade (71st among 171 graded safeties), a 61.7 run defense grade (110th among 171 graded safeties), and a 64.5 coverage grade (54th among 171 graded safeties).

Thornhill just wasn't a good player during his Browns tenure, and that's why they headed in a different direction. Kazee will likely step into a depth role for the Browns, similarly to how he was deployed by the Steelers.

From 2022 to 2024 in Pittsburgh, Kazee had 112 total tackles, seven pass deflections, and five interceptions. He will look to bring some stability to the backend but Thornhill will have these two divisional games circled on his contract.

He will be looking to make the Browns regret their decision to move on, and that's a storyline worth watching in 2025.

