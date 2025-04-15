Former Browns Vet Will Regret Leaving Cleveland This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns largely had an uneventful offseason so far. Despite entering the offseason with a ton of question marks following their 3-14 season, the Browns largely stood pat. GM Andrew Berry and the front office didn't make a big splash other than signing Myles Garrett to the largest non-QB contract in NFL history.

The team will have a ton of continuity in 2025 and beyond as the Browns largely retained their roster from last season. The likes of Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Teven Jenkins, and Cornelius Lucas will play an important role as new additions next season, but the Browns didn't lose any player they will desperately miss.

Jameis Winston May Miss Cleveland After Offseason Departure

However, there is one former Browns veteran who may regret his offseason decision. Jameis Winston, who signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Giants on March 31, may not find what he is looking for in New York.

After the disappointing 2024 season in Cleveland, it's not clear how much mutual interest there was to bring back Winston. So far, the Browns replaced Winston with Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco this offseason. Who will start under center in Cleveland is very much up in the air, but it's hard to imagine that he will be a significant upgrade over Winston.

Let's be clear: Winston was not good last season. He went 2-5 in seven starts and finished the season with 13 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a 61.1% completion rate. At the same time, there is no evidence that Flacco or Pickett will be better than him.

For Winston, it's also hard to argue that the Giants are a better situation for him. If he had stayed in Cleveland, he would have had a much better chance of starting. In New York, he is behind Russell Wilson, and one has to imagine that Wilson was given a guarantee to start, at least to begin the season. It's not like Winston is any closer to contention in New York, either.

Staying with the Browns would not only have given Winston a better chance of competing for a starting job, but he would have also been more likely to find postseason success. Whether the decision to leave comes back to bite the veteran QB remains to be seen.

More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: