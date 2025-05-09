Hated Former Brown Suddenly a Surprise Reunion Candidate After Release

It isn't any secret that there was never any love lost between the Cleveland Browns and edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. The veteran pass rusher signed a deal with the franchise in 2021 and had a solid 9.0 sacks in his debut season. However, things would quickly sour in Cleveland with Clowney openly challenging the coaching and more than once appearing to give up on his team. With this in mind, any potential reunion would have to be completely on Cleveland's terms. Clowney isn't a popular figure in the franchise and would need to be signed to a deal that the team could easily escape.

The door for a possible reunion was opened when the Carolina Panthers made the surprise decision to release the veteran pass rusher. This opened the door for Cleveland to consider bringing in a much-needed defensive addition. While it isn't an ideal reunion, there is no denying that Clowney fits exactly what this defense is lacking.

Browns Can Give Jadeveon Clowney a Chance to Right Past Wrongs

Cleveland remains stuck in frustration and unable to move past the debacle that is Deshaun Watson's contract. Things have grown so bad that the team opted to bring in four quarterbacks this offseason in Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. This isn't a franchise in a position to turn down any possible cheap upgrades.

Like it or not, that is exactly what Clowney could be for the Cleveland defense. The season after the veteran departed the franchise, the pass rusher racked up 9.5 sacks with the Baltimore Ravens. It isn't completely off the table to think this level of production could be found again with the right defensive fit.

With this in mind, the Browns should at least reach out and see if Clowney has any interest in a reunion. The veteran should be more than willing to return and attempt to right the mistakes of the past. Clowney may not be a popular figure in Cleveland, however, this is a fan base starving for relevancy. If the pass rusher were to re-sign, all will be forgiven if Clowney can find a way to contribute to winning. It is at least worth picking up the phone for a franchise that continues searching for answers.

