Hidden Browns Gem Stolen Off of Practice Squad to Start Week 3 Prep

If we learned anything from the Cleveland Browns’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens, it’s that they have a lot of work to do. With an 0-2 start to the season being a sobering reality, it might not be long until some Browns on the sidelines get a chance to show what they can do to turn things around.

Unfortunately, those opportunities have a shelf life. Tight end Brenden Bates was a player who impressed the Browns throughout the preseason but ultimately was sent to the practice squad due to the team’s depth at the position. That move may have backfired for Cleveland when the Houston Texans signed Bates to their 53-man roster on Wednesday, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan M. Alexander.

Former Browns Practice Squad TE Brenden Bates Signs with Texans

Signing Bates gives the Texans some depth in their shrinking tight end room. Houston lost Brevin Jordan during training camp and Cade Stover in Week 1 to season-ending injuries. In the meantime, Bates will join a current cast that includes starter Dalton Schultz and former Browns TE Harrison Bryant, who was recently activated from the practice squad.

While Bates is unlikely to ascend to the top of the depth chart as a receiving threat, he has shown some solid qualities since coming to the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky. He caught just 26 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns in his six seasons with the Wildcats, but earned an NFL invite thanks to his ability as a blocker.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bates posted an 85.8 overall grade, 77.0 pass-blocking grade, and 74.9 run blocking grade in four preseason games with the Chicago Bears in 2024. The performance didn’t earn him a spot on the Bears roster but it did help him land with the New York Jets and Browns during the regular season.

This year’s preseason performance saw Bates' overall grade drop to 65.2; however, his pass-blocking grade remained strong at 80.3 before Cleveland decided to stash him on the practice squad.

The Browns remain in good shape with Harold Fannin Jr. and David Njoku at the top of their depth chart. Still, it's hard not to imagine what could've been. Instead, Bates will look for an opportunity in Houston, and the Browns will have to throw something else at the wall to see if it sticks.

