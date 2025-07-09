Iconic Brown's Future in Cleveland Remains Uncertain Despite Massive Extension

More and more these days, you're unlikely to see a player retire with the team that drafted him. Whether he gets cut before his rookie contract is over, or whether he moves on at some point in his career to pursue different opportunities, the NFL's nickname (not for long) has never been more on brand. It's part of the reason so many think that Myles Garrett's time with the Cleveland Browns may soon come to an end.

This past offseason, it seemed like the relationship was about to falter and crack for good. Garrett wanted out, and it seemed like the Browns may actually move on from their defensive stalwart. That was until Garrett got a massive contract to keep him in Cleveland.

Garrett got a four-year extension worth $123.5 million in guaranteed money, which should keep Garrett in Cleveland for the remainder of his career. Right?

Myles Garrett and the Browns Will Inevitably Split Up

Well, despite the fact that the only real "opt out" for the Browns comes around 2028, it seems like Garrett isn't likely to go anywhere. Now, the Browns and Garrett can come to a buyout agreement if Garrett is truly unhappy, but he'd have to agree to give up a lot of money to move on to a new team, and the Browns would have to want to move on from the former Defensive Player of the Year.

Which, as of now, seems unlikely. Now, that could change as the seasons come and go. Garrett could decline, the Browns may end up being a bad football team over the next few seasons, or any number of other issues that may arise.

So it's hard to say if Garrett will make it to the end of his career in the brown and orange of the Browns.

Yet, if I were to hazard a guess, I do think it's possible Garrett doesn't finish his career in Cleveland. Either due to losing, issues with the coaching staff, or just better opportunities elsewhere, I do believe that the Browns and Garrett are bound to part ways before Garrett hangs up his cleats. He's made it clear he'd like to play elsewhere, and famously he even begged for the Dallas Cowboys to draft him in 2017.

He claimed it was all in good fun, sure, but his recent trade demand didn't just come out of nowhere. He did agree to a new, massive contract, but money can only soothe the ache for so long. Eventually, the Browns have to start winning as well. If the Browns don't start racking up W's, then it's likely that Garrett is playing for a new team before the end of his massive extension.

Even if both sides have to give up a ton of money to make it happen.

