Ideal Browns Pick Just Broke Bad News to Cleveland Before Draft

The Cleveland Browns are an interesting pivot point in the 2025 NFL Draft. They have an obvious need at quarterback though betting odds suggest they're likely to take Colorado Heisman winner Travis Hunter, who sits at -330 to be the first pick at DraftKings Sportsbook.

In a perfect world, the Browns would be able to select Miami quarterback Cam Ward, as they don't seem particularly interested in Hunter's teammate, Shedeur Sanders.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, Ward just broke some bad news that seems to guarantee he'll be going to the Tennessee Titans at the first pick instead.

Cam Ward knows exactly where he’s going 😂



Chat: “Who’s your top 4 running backs in the league right now?”



Ward: “Tony Pollard… Spears” pic.twitter.com/clzbYyzeiy — the metten burger 🫢🫳 (@themettenburger) April 16, 2025

QB Cam Ward Seems to Know He'll Be Drafted by Titans Instead of Browns

While streaming on Twitch a game of Fortnite, Ward was asked to rank his top running backs in the NFL. He quickly named Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, both of whom play for Tennessee. Ward is -1000 at DraftKings to be the first pick, so it's nearly a guarantee at this point.

He's been in communication with them, and this is brutal news for Browns fans who were desperate to see Ward fall to No. 2. To make matters worse, Ward doubled down by calling Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley better than Philadelphia Eagles superstar A.J. Brown.

“AJ Brown’s a dog, but he’s not Calvin Ridley.”



- Cam Ward



😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zkS8usN6nR — Max Loeb (@loebsleads) April 16, 2025

Ward is obviously buttering up to his future teammates, trying to show that he is the right man to be the leader of their franchise. For Cleveland, they now seem destined to pull off some kind of trade or perhaps take Alabama's Jalen Milroe or Mississippi's Jaxson Dart to pair with Joe Flacco.

The front office is likely inclined to build out the roster before taking a swing on a long-term answer under center, and Myles Garrett's contract extension widens the theoretical competitive window a bit.

Regardless, it's an unfortunate development for a desperate fan base. The Browns have suffered long enough, though it appears that suffering will extend at least another year before they go back to the quarterback well.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors:

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.