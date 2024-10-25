Injury-Prone Browns Starter Seals His Fate in Cleveland After Week 8 Update
The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season. They are 1-6 and have dropped five games in a row.
Last week, they lost quarterback Deshaun Watson for the year with a torn Achilles. Jameis Winston is slated to take over as the starting signal caller.
There are a lot of moving parts in Cleveland, but tackle Jedrick Willis has missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. His status for Sunday is now in doubt and could potentially seal his fate in Cleveland.
Browns News: Jedrick Willis Has Missed Two Practices This Week
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com posted the Browns injury report on Thursday, and Willis was listed as DNP. Willis underwent knee surgery last December and was rehabbing all throughout the offseason.
He made his debut in Week 3 against the New York Giants, but that didn't last long, as he ended up hurting his knee again. He's been dealing with the last couple of weeks but it hasn't improved. The Alabama product has been battered by injuries over the past two seasons. The most important thing a player can do is be available, and Willis hasn't been able to do that.
Over the past two seasons, Willis has played in just 12 games. The Browns picked up Willis' fifth-year option for 2024 but they won't be dishing out a massive extension his way.
This season, the 25-year-old has committed seven penalties, allowed 11 pressures, and given up three sacks. In addition, he has a 52.7 overall grade, which is 94th among 120 eligible tackles.
The 2020 first-round pick came into Cleveland with high hopes but it appears his time there is running out.
