Jabrill Peppers Reunion Could Solve Major Browns Problem Entering Week 1

While that's their focus, former safety Jabrill Peppers was surprisingly released by the New England Patriots on Aug. 29. There have been rumors that the Pats parted ways with Peppers due to scheme fit, and he responded to the noise on Monday.

Peppers tweeted out, "Going on 9 years in this league. I’ve had 7 HCs & 6 DCs lol There is no scheme you can place me in where I won’t find a way to be effective."

Unhappy Jabrill Peppers Could Add Fire to Browns' Defense

What Peppers said is true, as he's been an effective player in multiple different schemes. And considering how the Browns' safety room looks now, they could use Peppers.

Cleveland has Grant Delpit, Rayshawn Jenkins, Donovan McMillon, Ronnie Hickman, and Damontae Kazee in their safety room. While the Browns appeared to be content with this group, it doesn't mean they can't improve that room and Peppers is a player who potentially fell into their lap.

He was drafted by the Dawg Pound with the 25th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. In two seasons with Cleveland, Peppers finished with 137 total tackles, eight pass deflections, and two interceptions. Despite playing for the Giants and Patriots, Peppers was balling there too.

Even though he played in six games last season with the Pats, he finished with 40 total tackles and a pick. According to PFF, he had an 82.3 overall grade (7th among 171 graded safeties), 74.7 run-defense grade (35th among 171 graded safeties), and an 81.7 coverage grade (8th among 171 graded safeties).

It's clear he still has the ability to be a productive player in the NFL, and with the Browns' safety room far from being the best position group on the team, it makes sense that the addition of Peppers would make sense.

Jenkins and Kazee are both on one-year deals for 2025 and aren't in the Browns' long-term plans. Meanwhile, Hickman is heading into the last year of his rookie deal. The idea of Peppers returning may be intriguing for the front office and would definitely improve their defense.

