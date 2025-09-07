Jack Conklin's Latest Injury in Week 1 Giving Browns Fans Deja Vu

Sometimes you just can't catch a break. The Cleveland Browns and their fandom heard a familiar phrase that has seemingly been tied to their franchise since 2020: Jack Conklin is injured. An All-Pro caliber tackle when healthy, Conklin arrived in Cleveland in 2020 as a member of the revamped offensive line. He was a starter for the Tennessee Titans for the first few years of his career, but after injuries and a bit of inconsistent play, the Titans moved on from him.

The Browns picked him right up and watched him become an All-Pro offensive tackle for the team. Yet, the Browns have had an issue trying to keep the talented tackle on the field since his arrival. In fact, since his arrival in 2020, Conklin has never played 16 games in a Browns uniform. He played 15 in 2020, seven in 2021, 14 in 2022, one in 2023, and 12 in 2024.

Jack Conklin's Latest Injury Is Too Familiar a Storyline for Browns Fans

Conklin seems to be repeating similar habits, leaving the Week 1 opener against the Cincinnati Bengals with an eye injury. He missed most of the game, and following the team's one-point loss, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that his injury would be something they monitor. So no real timetable for his return to the lineup.

The Browns' running game suffered due to Conklin's departure, racking up just 49 yards and averaging a pathetic 2.0 yards per carry. The team did get a rushing touchdown thanks to Raheim Sanders, but even then, you could tell the team struggled to get a handful of yards.

The Browns' offensive line already wasn't that good, ranking near the bottom of the league in 2024. It was a unit that only got worse with the departure of Jed Wills and the installation of Dawand Jones at left tackle. Wills was never great, but Jones has been downright bad at times during the preseason. He certainly didn't change the course of the game against the Bengals, as Trey Hendrickson was a menace for most of the game.

It's a situation that won't get better if Conklin ends up missing a considerable amount of time due to his injury. This offensive line already has holes, and trying to replace Conklin will just make things even more chaotic. Hopefully, his injury isn't too severe and he can return sooner rather than later.

