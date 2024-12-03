Jameis Winston’s Crucial Mistakes Cost Browns on MNF
The 2024 season has been a rollercoaster of emotions for the Cleveland Browns and their fans. They entered the season with hopes of making the postseason again but that was put to a full stop after an abysmal 1-6 start.
Deshaun Watson went down with a torn Achilles in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Browns handed over the starting job to Jameis Winston.
Winston has been the starter ever since and has led Cleveland to a 2-3 record. Not only has the team's offensive production improved, he's been the clear-cut best quarterback for Cleveland all year long.
With the entire NFL world watching, Winston put on a performance on Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos. He went 34-of-58 for a career-high 497 yards, four passing touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Although he put up monster stats. He threw two critical interceptions that were returned for touchdowns the other way. The first one came at the end of the first half with Cleveland driving with a chance to score.
Winston stared down tight end Jordan Akins, and Nik Bonitto jumped it and returned it for a 70-yard touchdown, putting Denver up 21-10.
He was able to bounce back from that but made another terrible decision coming out of the two-minute warning. Winston was targeting Elijah Moore but threw the ball behind him. Denver's Ja'Quan McMillian was right there to snag it and returned it 44 yards to put the Broncos up 41-32 late in the fourth quarter.
Winston gifted the Broncos 14 points in a game they eventually lost by nine points. The offense certainly did enough to win this game, but the 30-year-old gunslinger made the same mistakes that he has thrown his entire career.
