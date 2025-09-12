The Cleveland Browns saw some major departures from the 2024 team this offseason, and not all of those names have found a new home yet. Some of those men are still hoping to land on another team, and it's possible that one or two of them do just that. At the same time, nothing is ever guaranteed in the NFL, regardless of a player's track record.

Here are four former Cleveland Browns players from the 2024 team who are still unsigned heading into Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season.

1. Jedrick Wills, OT

It's hard to argue that the Cleveland Browns should've re-signed Jedrick Wills.

He was an average pass blocker for the Brownies and a subpar run-blocker. As a Top 10 pick in 2020, and the guy who went before future Hall of Famer Tristan Wirfs, Wills will always be seen as a bust. A player who never reached even close to the expectations that came with his draft stock. Still, it's hard not to see him as an improvement over Dawad Jones. While Wills will never be a Pro Bowl-caliber player, he's still better than some options that teams have, so it's wild to see him still unsigned.

Perhaps his outlook will improve if injuries begin to pop up in the coming weeks.

2. Nick Harris, C

Nick Harris was never going to be a regular starter for the Browns, not with his inconsistencies against the run. Still, the former center out of Michigan proved to be a solid pass-blocker, and you'd think that would be enough to get him some reps elsewhere. Yet, the Washington Commanders passed on the former Browns draft pick, and he remains unsigned as of this write-up's initial posting.

3. Maurice Hurst, DT

The former defensive tackle for the Browns, Maurice Hurst is another name on this list, and it looks like his playing days are likely over. He was, at his best, a solid rotational player, but after missing the 2022 season due to a biceps injury, he ended up declining. His play fell off, and he started just two games in two seasons for the Browns. Now at 30 and his play worsening as he gets older, it's unlikely Hurst finds a new home at this point.

Considering how 2019 was the first and only time he played a full season, the writing is on the wall.

4. D'Onta Foreman, RB

Peaking in 2022 with 914 yards rushing, D'Onta Foreman was seen as someone who could come in and give the Browns a genuine shot in the arm. Yet, he was unable to get things going for the Browns, rushing for just 232 yards and having a yards per carry of just 3.3. Foreman proved that he wasn't a great option for the Browns, and Cleveland moved on from him after just one season.

Running backs don't have a long shelf life in the NFL, and it's likely that Foreman's career is past its expiry date.

