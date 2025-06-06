Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Will Have Massive Browns Impact Despite Season-Ending Injury

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for what could be a big season for the future of general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski. While their sights are set on seeing more success than their 3-14 campaign a year ago, they’ll be without one of their impact defenders as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss all of 2025 with a neck injury.

The injury has left Owusu-Koramoah’s playing career in jeopardy; however, it’s not stopping him from having an impact this season. Browns players and coaches have mentioned the 25-year-old defender's impact during organized team activities (OTAs), and that motivation could help them earn a couple of extra wins next season.

Jim Schwartz Says Browns Defenders Use Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as Inspiration Heading Into 2025

The Browns may be without Owusu-Koramoah on defense, but defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz shouted out the former Pro Bowl disruptor's off-the-field impact during OTAs. While the injured defender won’t be on the field, Schwartz noted keeping him around the team is the best way to get through his injury and help his teammates hit an extra gear.

“It’s disappointing to lose a player like that, but we support JOK and everything that he does,” Schwartz said via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “He’ll still have a big impact on our team this year. It’s not going to be playing, but he’ll still have a big presence.”

Schwartz also believed the Owusu-Koramoah was "on his way to having an All-Pro season last year" before suffering a season-ending neck injury in a Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“He had really reached that level," the Browns' DC said. "We had talked this time last year about the biggest jump between being a starter and then being a Pro Bowl player. There's even a bigger jump to being an All-Pro player.”

Although Owusu-Koramoah won’t be able to build on that jump, they’re hoping that second-round pick Carson Schwesinger can fill the role. Schwesinger broke out in his lone season as a starter for UCLA, making 136 total tackles (including a nation-leading 90 solo efforts) with four sacks and a pair of interceptions in 12 games. While he has a steep learning curve, Schwartz has also complemented the rookie's quick adaptability on defense.

“Carson, a little bit like [first-round defensive tackle Mason Graham], it’s hard to see where they are right now, but he’s working really hard,” Schwartz said. “He picks things up really fast, and he’s big and he’s athletic. So, he’s got good things going for him.”

While he won’t be on the field, Owusu-Koramoah is in a good spot to fulfill Schwartz’s comments about making an impact on this year’s team. If that happens, the Browns could be better than expected and weather the storm in 2025.

